ONGC sells initial gas from KG basin to Torrent, GAIL at $11: Report4 min read 29 Jun 2023, 06:31 PM IST
ONGC sold 1.4 million standard cubic meters per day - a fraction of the planned output from the block that sits next to Reliance Industries' KG-D6 area in the Bay of Bengal, to Torrent Gas Pune, GAIL, and HPCL.
State-owned refinery Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sold initial gas produced from its KG basin fields in the Bay of Bengal to three firms, including Torrent Gas, according to a report by news agency PTI. In an e-auction, the public-sector undertaking (PSU) sold 1.4 million standard cubic meters per day - a fraction of the planned output from the block that sits next to Reliance Industries' KG-D6 area in the Bay of Bengal, to Torrent Gas Pune Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
