ONGC to start oil production in KG basin by June3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:01 PM IST
The total oil production from the block is expected to be 23.526 million metric tonne and total gas production is likely to be 50.706 Billion Cubic Metre (BCM).
New Delhi: State-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) plans to start oil production in the Krishna Godavari basin by June, said director for technology and field services at ONGC, Om Prakash Singh.
