ONGC plans to set up trading unit for crude, petroleum products

New Delhi: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) is looking to set up a trading unit for oil & gas, petroleum products and petrochemicals produced by its group companies, according to a top official.

Trading would be the key step for oil and gas companies of the country, said Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of ONGC.

“We have created a commodity trading group of oil and gas in ONGC, exclusively for (looking into the aspect of) trading,” Gupta said while addressing the 3rd Energy Summit of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. “We are going forward with that and we do see that in the near future trading will be required for India especially with so many sources and so much peak demand occurring with the economy growing.”

The plan is in a conceptual stage, and its scope may widen, he said.

Read more: Hydrocarbon hunt: India’s oil and gas churn is high risk, high return The global energy market is currently facing significant volatility and uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions, and sourcing oil has become a major issue.

Gupta said ONGC produces around 42 MT (million tonne) of crude oil, its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (HPCL) procures around 30-35 MT crude oil and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) purchases around 18-20 mt crude oil. And OVL products 10.5 mt of oil, he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

“So as a group, ONGC has around 100 mt of actual buying and selling of crude oil. If we can get all of this together and do something, it will be helpful,” he said. “This is in planning stage as of now. A group has been formed that will look into the modalities. It is at a conceptual stage. This will be backed by actual production.”

Gupta also said that in the energy market varying and innovative models of gas sourcing are being discussed.