OVL, Oil India may join forces again to bid for new Bangladesh offshore blocks
Summary
- Bangladesh government-owned PetroBangla has floated a tender inviting bids for the exploration of 24 offshore hydrocarbon blocks.
- Along with Oil India, ONGC Videsh is already involved in the exploration of two blocks in Bangladesh.
New Delhi: A consortium of state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd is expected to bid for offshore hydrocarbon blocks in Bangladesh, amid India’s efforts to reduce its dependence on a few oil-exporting countries for the fuel.