OVL in talks with PDVSA for $500 million dividend payout in cash or oil

Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserve, has been under US sanctions since 2015. On 3 January 2026, the US captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife from Caracas and flew them to the US. US President Donald Trump later signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to safeguard Venezuelan oil revenues held in US Treasury accounts from attachment or judicial process. Sanctions on Venezuela were lifted shortly afterwards, reopening oil flows. In August, Venezuela was India's fourth-largest supplier of crude at 383,000 barrels per day.