After more than a decade of delays, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) may soon be able to access $500 million in dividends stuck in Venezuela due to US sanctions, with the state-run company initiating talks with authorities in the Latin American country. The two sides are currently discussing whether dividends should be paid in cash or crude oil, two people familiar with the matter said.
OVL in talks with PDVSA for $500 million dividend payout in cash or oil
SummaryONGC Videsh may soon be able to access $500 million in dividends stuck in Venezuela due to US sanctions, with the state-run firm initiating talks with authorities in the Latin American nation. The development follows the US granting a general licence in July for the OVL partnerships in Venezuela
After more than a decade of delays, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) may soon be able to access $500 million in dividends stuck in Venezuela due to US sanctions, with the state-run company initiating talks with authorities in the Latin American country. The two sides are currently discussing whether dividends should be paid in cash or crude oil, two people familiar with the matter said.
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Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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