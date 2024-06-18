Online gaming firms likely to be left in the lurch at GST Council meet
Summary
- Online gaming platforms involving real money and facing a huge tax burden were hoping for some relief as the GST Council meets this Saturday, but that seems unlikely
- Real money gaming platforms were last year slapped with a retrospective tax adding up to more than ₹1 trillion
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Online gaming companies hoping for relief from the GST Council on retrospective taxes adding up to ₹1.12 trillion may have to wait longer. The federal indirect tax body is unlikely to consider the industry’s plea during its meeting on Saturday, according to two officials informed about the council’s plans.