OpenAI goes for Microsoft’s pie with enterprise offering4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Launch comes after many major tech firms globally banned the tool citing security concerns
NEW DELHI : OpenAI, the US-based artificial-intelligence (AI) research firm, has fired its latest salvo towards seeking to monetize its widely popular chatbot, ChatGPT, by launching ChatGPT Enterprise. Through the latter, OpenAI seeks to address one key concern that enterprises and analysts have raised over time—that of ChatGPT using business data to train their large language models (LLMs).