Mint Explainer: Does US-OpenAI deal signal trouble for Indian startups?

According to Altman, the founder of OpenAI, the company went ahead to “de-escalate” things between DoW and American AI labs. “If we are right and this does lead to a de-escalation between the DoW and the industry, we will look like geniuses, and a company that took on a lot of pain to do things to help the industry. If not, we will continue to be characterized as rushed and uncareful,” said Altman on X (previously Twitter).