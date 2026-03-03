OpenAI, the creator of foundational artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT, announced on Friday that it has signed a deal with the Pentagon. It allows the US department of war (DoW), formerly the department of defense, to use the Sam Altman-led company's models in classified environments.
Mint Explainer: Does US-OpenAI deal signal trouble for Indian startups?
SummaryOpenAI and US department of war partnership could have security ramifications for businesses using the OpenAI technology stack. The risk is higher in India as it's among the largest markets for AI and the fastest adopter of the technology worldwide.
