OpenAI starts hiring engineers in India to deepen enterprise focus
OpenAI is recruiting solutions engineers in India to enhance its product offerings. The company is focusing on building a foundational team in Bengaluru, reflecting its commitment to the region as a key market, while also planning a significant investment in local AI infrastructure.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: OpenAI, the world’s most valuable artificial intelligence (AI) startup and maker of ChatGPT, has begun hiring engineers in India as it looks to deepen its presence—especially in the enterprise segment—in what has become its largest market outside the US by user base.