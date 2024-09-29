OpenAI’s complex path to becoming a for-profit company
Theo Francis , Berber Jin , Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Sep 2024, 03:20 PM IST
SummaryConverting from a nonprofit happens rarely, especially for organizations this wealthy. OpenAI has two years to do so.
OpenAI’s plan to convert to a for-profit company is meant to simplify the world’s leading artificial-intelligence startup. Making that happen will be enormously complex.
