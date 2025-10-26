OpenAI’s less-flashy rival might have a better business model

The obvious revenue stream for OpenAI’s consumer business will be advertising. But it isn’t clear how OpenAI or its competitors would inject ads into chatbots. It won’t be as straightforward as search ads; users wouldn’t likely welcome brand placement in their bot chats. And as it looks for an ad-revenue model, OpenAI is in the unenviable position of competing with Google, which has its own suite of mass-market AI tools and far deeper roots in advertising.