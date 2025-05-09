Operation Sindoor trademark: Reliance Industries withdraws application; here are 6 others who applied for it

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) applied along with a few others for a trademark for ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the codename for India’s strike against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Jio Studios, a Reliance Industries unit, later in a statement clarified the trademark application had been filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation and asserted that they have no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor.

Apart from Reliance Industries, several others applied for a trademark for Operation Sindoor. Here's a list of entities filed for a trademark for Operation Sindoor –

Mukesh Chetram Agrawal The second application was filed on May 7 by Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, who applied for registration of the wordmark, as well as the image, under Class 41.

Retd. Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh Retired Group Captain and Air Force Officer Kamal Singh Oberh applied a trademark for “Operation Sindoor” as a whole word. The trademark would be used for “entertainment, film production, cultural activities, web series production," his application stated.

Alok Kumar Kothari The next application was filed by Alok Kumar Kothari, a Delhi-based advocate. He intended to use the wordmark for “education, providing of training, entertainment, sporting and cultural activities.”

Prabhleen Sandhu Mumbai-based Prabhleen Sandhu, producer of Almighty Motion Pictures, applied for a wordmark for ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, mainly for entertainment purposes.

Jayaraj T On May 8, the next day after Operation Sindoor, two more applications for the trademark were filed. One of them was filed by Jayaraj T, who sought trademark registration for the word ‘Operation Sindoor - Sinddora Yuddham.’ According to the application, he has sought a trademark for “education, providing of training, entertainment, sporting and cultural activities.”

Uttam Jaju Another application was filed on May 8 by Uttam Jaju, an ad filmmaker from Surat, according to the Indian Express. Jaju requested registration under Class 41 to use the wordmark ‘Operation Sindoor’ for entertainment purposes, along with a trademark use for arranging “award ceremonies and gala evenings” for entertainment purposes and major corporations and individuals “who have made significant charitable contributions”.

Class 41 trademark All the applications, including the one filed by Reliance Industries, were under Class 41 trademark, which gives the rights to exclusively use the word-type trademark. According to the goods and services description in the application, Reliance proposed to use it for entertainment purposes, including production, presentation, and distribution of audio, video, or still and moving images and data containing the trademark.