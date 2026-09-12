Oracle adds $700 million to job-cut costs, taking restructuring bill to $2.8 billion amid AI push

Oracle Corp. increased the scale of its planned job cuts while the company grapples with a cash crunch tied to development of large-scale data centers for artificial intelligence work.

The company also disclosed a new share trading program for Chairman Larry Ellison, who owns about 40% of Oracle’s stock. The plan, which was adopted June 22, permits Ellison to sell 50 million shares through Oct. 24, the company said in a regulatory filing. The shares closed June 22 at $175.07 — a value of $8.75 billion for 50 million shares — and have declined 16% since then through Friday’s close.

Also Read | Oracle shares fall over 3% ahead of earnings

2026 Restructuring Plan Ellison has been a major financial backer of his son David’s takeover last year of Paramount Global and a $110 billion bid by David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance Corp. for Warner Bros. Discover Inc.

The cost of Oracle’s job cuts, which the company lists as “2026 Restructuring Plan,” is now estimated at about $2.8 billion, largely made up of severance payments to fired employees, according to the filing. Oracle has already accrued about $2.1 billion in costs tied to the plan, and the $700 million increase reflects “additional actions that we expect to take,” the company said.

Oracle is under financial pressure Oracle is under financial pressure because of an expensive build-out of AI data centers for customers like OpenAI. Earlier this year, it began cutting thousands of jobs as part of efforts to save cash, Bloomberg has reported. Business Insider reported last month that the company was drawing up plans for another round of cuts.