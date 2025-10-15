Oracle co-CEOs defend massive data-center expansion, plan to offer AI ecosystem
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Oct 2025, 09:45 am IST
Summary
Freshly appointed dual chief executives Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia push back on concerns over Oracle’s margins as investors examine AI bubble.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Oracle’s new dual chief executives defended the company’s massive new investment in data centers, saying it will offer computing firepower and a suite of bundled services that will make artificial intelligence useful for businesses.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story