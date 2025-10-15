Oracle co-CEOs defend massive data-center expansion, plan to offer AI ecosystem

Shawnna DelHierro, CIO of SoundHound AI, said the AI voice company is using Oracle’s cloud infrastructure for both training its AI models and inference. The company, which also uses some of Oracle’s back-office software, handles over one billion queries a month using Oracle’s cloud, DelHierro said. SoundHound initially chose Oracle as a cloud vendor because the company was looking for a “true partner" and a platform that could provide zero latency, she added.