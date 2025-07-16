Oracle is no longer AI’s dark horse

Oracle’s biggest challenge at this point will be managing what is still a volatile business against significantly raised expectations. Much also depends on the company’s ability to secure the necessary AI chips from Nvidia that are in hot demand elsewhere. That is proving expensive; Oracle dropped a record $21.2 billion in capital expenditures in its latest fiscal year, which tipped the company into negative annual free cash flow for the first time since 1990, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And Oracle is also bidding against even deeper pockets. Microsoft now spends nearly four times as much on annual capex, but also generates more than four times Oracle’s annual revenue.