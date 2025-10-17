Oracle isn’t answering the hardest questions about its AI plans

Oracle’s ability to live up to its lofty projections will depend not just on the growth of customers like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, but also its own ability to scale up its networks to serve those businesses. That won’t be easy, or cheap. In a report last month, Morgan Stanley’s debt analysts projected a “sizable uptick in new bonds" from the software giant. And that is even after an $18 billion bond sale last month that will only cover about one-quarter of the company’s cash needs through 2028, the analysts said.