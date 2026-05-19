Bengaluru: For Bengaluru-based techie Sumukh S, blood tests used to be a transactional matter. He would compare prices across apps, check availability and book whichever lab seemed cheapest or quickest that day. That changed about two years ago, after a friend recommended Orange Health Labs. Since then, he says, the app has become his default option, because of its agility. “I’ve had phlebotomists arrive within half an hour [to draw blood],” he told Mint. The reports also came in quickly. “The entire thing gets done within half a day.”
How Orange Health Labs is trying to become the Zepto of blood tests
SummaryThe Bengaluru-headquartered upstart is trying to turn diagnostics into an on-demand consumer service. It promises home sample collection in under 60 minutes, and report delivery within six hours. But not everyone is convinced.
Bengaluru: For Bengaluru-based techie Sumukh S, blood tests used to be a transactional matter. He would compare prices across apps, check availability and book whichever lab seemed cheapest or quickest that day. That changed about two years ago, after a friend recommended Orange Health Labs. Since then, he says, the app has become his default option, because of its agility. “I’ve had phlebotomists arrive within half an hour [to draw blood],” he told Mint. The reports also came in quickly. “The entire thing gets done within half a day.”
About the Author
Samiksha Goel is a Bengaluru‑based journalist at Mint with seven years of experience reporting on startups, venture capital and strategic business narratives. She specialises in investigative reporting and company strategy‑focused stories that go beyond surface‑level developments to unpack why and how companies evolve, pivot and compete. Samiksha has been among the first to chronicle major startup sagas, from early deep dives into the GoMechanic story to nuanced analyses of shifting dynamics between food‑tech platforms like Swiggy and their restaurant partners, bringing clarity to complex, fast‑moving markets.<br><br>Before joining Mint, she was at The Morning Context, where she produced long‑form investigative pieces on consumer internet startups. She began her journalism career with Deccan Herald and The New Indian Express, covering emerging ventures and the broader business ecosystem. Drawing on a background in philosophy, she brings analytical rigour and intellectual curiosity to her reporting.<br><br>Outside her professional work, Samiksha enjoys reading, especially historical fiction and magic realism, going on day treks from Bengaluru, exploring the city’s food scene, and experimenting with fun recipes in her kitchen. Her days are spent digging into startups, untangling company strategies, and occasionally getting lost on a walk by a Bengaluru lake, sometimes in that order.
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