Former Orios partners launch BlueGreen Ventures with $75 million fund to invest in early, late-stage startups
SummaryThe new fund will focus on early-stage companies ranging from seed to Series A funding rounds with an average cheque size of ₹7 crore-12 crore, aiming to lead every round.
Bengaluru: Anup Jain and Rajeev Suri, former managing partners of Orios Venture Partners, have launched a $75 million fund to back a mix of early and late-stage startups in fintech, climate & sustainability and consumer-driven B2C startups under their new investment vehicle – BlueGreen Ventures.