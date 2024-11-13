“We will take an active hands-on approach, which also means we will be limited by the number of companies we can hold in our portfolio at any point in time. There are also other considerations to be made on the stages we want to enter and the kind of help we will be able to offer as we want to be able to help the people we are backing without them having to dilute too much," co-founder Suri said, explaining why they haven’t opted for a larger fund.