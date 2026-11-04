Orkla India’s revenue rises 19.4% in Q2, but volume growth remains subdued

Fast-moving consumer goods company Orkla India reported a 19.4% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations in the September quarter, driven by strong growth in its spices business and pricing actions, even as volume growth remained subdued amid elevated input costs.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹776 crore in the second quarter of FY27, from ₹650 crore a year earlier. Revenue from sale of products grew 18.4%, while volume growth, measured by tonnage, stood at 2.9%, compared with 7.7% in the year-ago quarter. Net profit increased 19.2% to ₹91 crore from ₹77 crore.