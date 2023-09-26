OTTplay and DistroTV partner to stream 180 free live channels in India1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:08 PM IST
DistroTV and OTTplay have formed a strategic partnership, making DistroTV's 170+ live streaming channels available to OTTplay users in India.
DistroTV, a global streaming platform under the ownership of DistroScale, and OTTplay Premium, an OTT content streaming, discovery, and recommendation platform, have recently announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will make DistroTV's extensive selection of over 170 free-to-watch live streaming channels available to OTTplay users in India.