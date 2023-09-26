OTTplay and DistroTV partner to stream 180 free live channels in India

DistroTV, a global streaming platform under the ownership of DistroScale, and OTTplay Premium, an OTT content streaming, discovery, and recommendation platform, have recently announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will make DistroTV's extensive selection of over 170 free-to-watch live streaming channels available to OTTplay users in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official press statement, this alliance with DistroTV will notably broaden the content offerings accessible to OTTplay Premium users.

"DistroTV's mission has always been to bring diverse, global voices to audiences around the world. This partnership with OTTplay allows us to further that mission by bringing our extensive lineup of live streaming channels to even more viewers in India," said Navdeep Saini, CEO, DistroScale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with OTTplay, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering a wide range of content to viewers. This partnership will allow us to reach even more viewers in India, providing them with access to our diverse lineup of channels."

"OTTplay Premium is excited to partner with Distro TV to bring live TV channels to more viewers in India. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our users with the best possible entertainment experience. We are confident that our users will enjoy the wide variety of content that Distro TV has to offer, and we look forward to working with them to make it even more accessible and enjoyable for our viewers," said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co Founder, OTTplay.

For those who may not be familiar, DistroTV is an independent, ad-supported streaming television service that is available free of charge. Introduced in 2019 by its parent company, DistroScale, this platform is designed to serve a diverse and increasingly expansive global audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

