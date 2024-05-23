Ovens and hot meals: The last frontier for IndiGo after record profit
It is about time that the airline takes a hard look at the cost of having ovens on board. They may finally make their way with the planes which offer business class, without which the meals would be an assortment of cold snacks – pretty much like those served on Vande Bharat trains.
In 2006, when IndiGo’s first flight took off, the top management said its USP was “single fleet type". This allowed the airline to increase utilisation, decrease training costs and reduce inventory holding. As the airline grew, the single-fleet type slowly started making way for a differential fleet, including new types like the ATR. All along, the model remained to have a mono-class offering, until today - when the airline announced that it would have a business class product.