Over 10,000 sq.ft area, five parking spots: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal buys ₹52 Cr apartment in Gurugram's DLF Camellias

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has made another addition to his list of assets — this time — an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, in Gurugram, Haryana.

Goyal had purchased the apartment three years ago for ₹52.3 crore, reported The Hindustan Times, as per documents accessed by a real estate analytics firm Zapkey.

The conveyance deed was finalised in March this year, with Goyal shelling out ₹3.66 crore in stamp duty, the documents showed.

Inside Deepinder Goyal's Gurgaon apartment The Zomato co-founder's Camellias apartment in Gurgaon spans 10,813 sq ft, and comes with five parking spots.

The Camellias, located in DLF Phase-5, is known for its ultra-luxury apartments.

The project has increasingly attracted billionaire buyers and startup founders in recent years reflecting the growing interest in ultra-luxury housing in the National Capital Region (NCR).

When, how did Goyal buy the apartment? As per the documents accessed by Zapkey, Deepinder Goyal had bought the property in August 2025 directly from the listed real estate developer DLF.

The conveyance deed for the same was registered on March 17, 2025, documents showed, as per HT.

Which other assets Goyal has in Delhi-NCR? Last year in February, Deepinder Goyal had purchased a plot in Delhi’s Mehrauli area for ₹50 crore.

The Zomato co-founder's Camellia apartment is part of Goyal's net worth, which currently totals to 1.6 billion dollars, as per Forbes.

File photo of The Camellias, a luxury residential project by DLF in Gurugram.

Deepinder Goyal's other assets includes several high-end cars such as a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Aston Martin DB12, and Ferrari Roma.

Which startup founders have apartments in The Camellias Deepinder Goyal's purchase adds to the growing list of big-ticket deals at The Camellias.

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore.

Prior to that, in February, the same year, Wesbok Lifestyle's Smiti Agarwal acquired a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias from a Singapore-based NRI for a whopping ₹95 crore.