Over 25% of Google software is written by AI, says CEO Sundar Pichai. Is it a threat to engineers?

  • During an earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed that more than 25 per cent of new code is generated by AI. However, they are later reviewed by engineers.

Riya R Alex
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Sundar Pichai says over a quarter of Google code is written by AI.
Sundar Pichai says over a quarter of Google code is written by AI.(REUTERS)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed during an earnings call for the quarter ended September 30 that over 25 per cent of Google’s new code was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

However, this is not a threat to software engineers.

The AI-generated code is further reviewed by engineers, which makes them more efficient, Pichai stated.

“We're also using AI internally to improve our coding processes, which is boosting productivity and efficiency. Today, more than a quarter of all new code at Google is generated by AI, then reviewed and accepted by engineers. This helps our engineers do more and move faster,” Pichai said.

 

Also Read | Google looks more to what it can control

Google offers its customers AI accelerator tools such as NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units and customised Tensor Processing Units, which are specialised hardware accelerators for AI applications.

AI accelerator tools boost efficiency 

“....we use — and offer our customers — a range of AI accelerator options, including multiple classes of NVIDIA GPUs and our own custom-built TPUs. We're now on the sixth generation of TPUs — known as Trillium — and continue to drive efficiencies and better performance with them,” Pichai said.

 

Also Read | Google Local Services ad change can affect millions of small businesses

On Tuesday, Alphabet, Google's parent company, reported 15 per cent revenue growth year-over-year to $88.3 billion due to the strong performance of its advertising business and growth in AI, reported AFP. The company’s net income rose 34 per cent to $26.3 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) increased to 37 per cent at $2.12.

“Our commitment to innovation, as well as our long-term focus and investment in AI, are paying off with consumers and partners benefiting from our AI tools,” the Google CEO said.

 

Also Read | Alphabet beats sales estimates on Google Cloud growth, shares rise 5%

The company is heavily investing in AI initiatives and clean energy across the globe.

“We continue to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support our AI efforts, from the US to Thailand, to Uruguay. We’re also making bold clean energy investments, including the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors, which will enable up to five hundred megawatts of new 24/7 carbon-free power,” Pichai said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesOver 25% of Google software is written by AI, says CEO Sundar Pichai. Is it a threat to engineers?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.