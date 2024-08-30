Small-town India is jet-setting overseas like never before

Also read | Indian airlines, airports adopting AI tools to improve services

The Tata Group-backed Air India Express is working on doubling its share of short-haul overseas market over a period of five years and wants to be the carrier of choice in a network of tier II and III destinations. The nation’s largest carrier IndiGo has reiterated that the Indian market is still largely underpenetrated for international air travel. Over the last one year, IndiGo added a total of 17 new destinations—10 domestic and 7 international.