Italian family fashion retailer OVS S.p.A is betting big on India, with plans to make it the company’s largest market outside its home country.
Fashion retailer OVS bets big on India, aims to make it largest market outside Italy
SummaryItalian fashion retailer OVS plans to make India its largest market outside Italy, betting on family fashion, offline expansion and competitive pricing amid intense retail competition.
Italian family fashion retailer OVS S.p.A is betting big on India, with plans to make it the company’s largest market outside its home country.
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