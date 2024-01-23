Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Oxford University severs ties with TCS citing “technical problem”

Oxford University severs ties with TCS citing “technical problem”

Devina Sengupta

TCS had partnered with Oxford University barely a year ago to provide technical services for admission tests to the university

Thousands of students appear for Oxford University’s tests every year. (AP)

Oxford University has severed its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its admission test provider citing “technical problems" following feedback from candidates, test centres and parents.

Oxford University confirmed to Mint that India’s leading IT services provider will not be “involved" with the global university going ahead.

The alliance between TCS and Oxford was barely a year old. TCS had replaced Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT) in providing technical services for the admission tests to the university.

“Following the technical problems experienced by some candidates during the delivery of this year’s online admissions tests by a new provider, TCS will not be involved in the delivery of Oxford admissions tests going forward," Oxford University said in an email response to Mint.

“This decision has been made following careful consideration of the issues, as well as feedback from candidates, teachers and test centres," the university said.

Thousands of students appear for Oxford University’s tests every year.

The UK-based university, with more more than 30 colleges under it, said details of its new arrangement for the tests will be communicated at the start of the next admissions round.

India has one of the largest batches of students heading out to global universities.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.