Oxford University severs ties with TCS citing “technical problem”

Oxford University has severed its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its admission test provider citing “technical problems" following feedback from candidates, test centres and parents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oxford University confirmed to Mint that India’s leading IT services provider will not be “involved" with the global university going ahead.

The alliance between TCS and Oxford was barely a year old. TCS had replaced Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT) in providing technical services for the admission tests to the university. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Following the technical problems experienced by some candidates during the delivery of this year’s online admissions tests by a new provider, TCS will not be involved in the delivery of Oxford admissions tests going forward," Oxford University said in an email response to Mint.

“This decision has been made following careful consideration of the issues, as well as feedback from candidates, teachers and test centres," the university said.

Thousands of students appear for Oxford University’s tests every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UK-based university, with more more than 30 colleges under it, said details of its new arrangement for the tests will be communicated at the start of the next admissions round.

India has one of the largest batches of students heading out to global universities.

