What Oyo’s FY25 numbers show

Oyo posted its first full-year profit in FY25 as the hospitality chain prepared to launch an initial public offering (IPO) targeting a valuation of $7-8 billion. However, its profit was propped up by tax credits and one-offs, without which it would have reported a loss, the company's annual report for FY25 shows.

Oyo reported a consolidated net profit of ₹244.8 crore in FY25, helped by ₹767.5 crore in deferred tax credit and exceptional gains. Stripped of these, the company booked a pre-tax loss of ₹489.3 crore, according to the report.

Revenue from operations rose 16% year-on-year to ₹6,252.8 crore. Its India business accounted for only 20% ( ₹1,255.6 crore), registering a muted 4% growth. Debt-led overseas acquisitions added scale but strained margins, while the company's finance cost was 959.16 crore.

“The debt is largely acquisition-driven, but they could eventually restructure their debt terms. They have managed to turn things around to a positive trend, with profitability improving over the years, so I would see it as reasonably sustainable,” said Gaurav Verma, co-founder and head of investments at Ortella Global Capital, a venture capital firm.

Queries sent to Oyo remained unanswered till press time.

In the annual report, Oyo did not reveal how many new hotels it added in India, only mentioning that it opened new properties in the country's religious hubs to tap into a booming spiritual tourism.

Oyo’s overseas push was bigger. It bought G6 Hospitality in the US for $525 million, adding about 1,500 properties. It increased vacation homes in Europe from 79,000 to 120,000, and hotels from 13,000 to 21,000, and grew its company-serviced hotels in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Oyo’s acquisition spree once leaned toward high-end bets, “but the company has since realised it is best suited to a budget-friendly model. That’s why recent acquisitions like G6, with motels and other affordable options, are more mindful moves that could potentially improve margins,” Verma added.

The annual report backs this up. It noted that while G6 operates at lower gross margins and may dilute margins in the short term, integration and efficiency initiatives are expected to strengthen long-term profitability.

It also highlights Oyo’s focus on upgrading its budget and mid-market portfolio — with brands like Sunday, Townhouse, Collection O, and Palette — while steering clear of high-burn, high-end plays.

Debt load is a concern The broader hospitality industry is thriving in India. Still, Oyo’s debt load remains a concern. Oyo closed FY25 with total financial liabilities of ₹11,564.4 crore, including borrowings of ₹7,144.0 crore, lease liabilities of ₹2,701.0 crore, plus trade payables of ₹1,240.2 crore and other financial liabilities of ₹479.5 crore.

Against this, it held only ₹684.39 crore in cash. Its net debt stood at ₹10,569 crore, up sharply from ₹4,082 crore in FY24. The company’s debt-equity ratio was 2.22x, slightly up from 2.19x in FY24.

“This is the big problem with Oyo as the pandemic only worsened the strain. The damage to the business model during Covid is still lingering, and the key question is how Oyo charts a clear growth path from here,” said Kranthi Bathini, director at WealthMills Securities.

According to IDBI Capital, India’s hospitality industry could touch $60 billion by 2028, driven largely by rising domestic tourism. The recently-announced GST rate cuts are also expected to benefit the sector by simplifying compliance and improving operating margins.

“Oyo’s international acquisitions are already established businesses, so the execution risk is lower compared to India, where it was building a new model before COVID hit margins. The company has since shifted gears to a more asset-light approach. While overseas operations are less asset-heavy, integration will be critical to bring down costs. These structural acquisitions, however, shouldn’t be seen as negative,” said Mohit Soni, Director at Fitch Ratings.

Oyo’s latest IPO push is its third attempt at tapping the public markets. The company first filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in October 2021, aiming to raise ₹8,430 crore (about $1.2 billion) through a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale, but the plan was stalled amid market volatility.

In 2023, it refiled with updated financials and structural changes, signalling a renewed push for listing. However, that draft was withdrawn in May 2024. Now, rebranded as PRISM Life, Oyo is chasing a $7–8 billion IPO in yet another bid for a market debut.

Analysts said muted growth in India and debt-fuelled overseas expansions mean it would be difficult for Oyo to regain market share as competition intensifies in the country's booming hospitality sector.