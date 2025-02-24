Companies
Ozempic play: Mankind Pharma in the fray for weight-loss drugs
Jessica Jani 6 min read 24 Feb 2025, 03:12 PM IST
Summary
- Besides Mankind, Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma and others are already gearing up for launches of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are going off patent in India in January 2026
Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth largest drugmaker by domestic sales, is setting its sights on anti-obesity drugs like Semaglutide, better known by brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, which goes off-patent early next year.
