Ozempic play: Mankind Pharma in the fray for weight-loss drugs

The company has been focusing on increasing its share of chronic therapies, and set up a separate specialty division to focus on therapies like cardiology, oncology, gastro, urology, etc. It has improved its share of chronic therapies in its overall prescription business from 20.4% in FY15 to 35.5% in FY24. “We are tying up with different companies to see that we bring the best products into India, bring real innovation into India," Majumdar said.