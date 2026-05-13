Beyond the ‘avocado consumer’: How Aarti Gill built a supplement powerhouse

Long before Aarti Gill began building plant-based nutrition startup Oziva, wellness and fitness were already a big part of her life. At Indian Institute of Technology–Roorkee, it was through the choreography club. Even through the chaos of entrepreneurship, staying fit remained a priority. Gill continues to train regularly and can deadlift close to 100kg.
Gill’s husband and co-founder Mihir Gadani is a marathon runner. Together, the couple turned that deeply personal obsession into one of India’s most recognized nutrition startups.
In February, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) completed its acquisition of Zywie Ventures, the parent of Oziva, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Oziva sells protein supplements, vitamins and functional health products focused on preventive healthcare.