Paisabazaar, Orange Retail Finance and Phocket join fintech association Face

MUMBAI : Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) on Wednesday said it has onboarded three new member companies.

Digital credit marketplace Paisabazaar along with online consumer credit providers Orange Retail Finance and Phocket, have now become members of the association, it said.

Face members collectively cater to more than half of the digital lending market, including B2B and B2C customers. With a cumulative consumer base of 90 lakh customers spread across 19,000 pin codes, FACE is the largest consumer-oriented fintech association in India, it said.

Srinath Sridharan, independent director at Face said that members have been pioneers in driving the growth of the digital lending industry in the last few years, enabling many first-to-credit consumers to start their journey with formal finance.

“Face along with its members have been at the forefront of driving ethical lending practices so that the industry grows sustainably and responsibly. With members like Paisabazaar, Orange Retail Finance and Phocket joining us in our journey, our mission to build a safer ecosystem has only gotten stronger," said Sridharan.

Since its inception in October 2020, Face said it has been working towards establishing an effective dialogue and working relationship with industry policy stakeholders including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the ministry of finance, planning bodies like NITI Aayog, among others.

Face has also recently applied to RBI to take on the role of a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) in the digital lending industry.

