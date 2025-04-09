Companies
Will Pallia’s game plan for Wipro secure Rishad Premji’s legacy?
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 9 min read 09 Apr 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Summary
- Wipro’s chief executive, Srini Pallia, completed a year in office. In the last 12 months, the IT services exporter won two large deals, raising hopes of a turnaround. But it still faces many uncertainties. Is the chairman of the company worried?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Large deal wins at Wipro Ltd, India’s fourth largest IT exporter, are a rare event. But two sizeable contracts in 12 months have made market watchers sit up and take notice.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less