Paramount Discussed Streaming Deal With Comcast as It Reviews Options
SummaryThe two companies have recently discussed a streaming partnership or joint-venture for Paramount+ and Peacock.
Paramount has held recent talks with Comcast about joining forces in streaming through a partnership or joint venture, among several potential strategic options the entertainment company is pursuing, said people familiar with the situation.
