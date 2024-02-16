 Paramount Discussed Streaming Deal With Comcast as It Reviews Options | Mint

Paramount Discussed Streaming Deal With Comcast as It Reviews Options

Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 16 Feb 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Bringing the two streaming apps under one roof could produce significant cost savings—from spending on programming to marketing—and create a more in-depth offering for consumers, especially with regard to live sports.
Bringing the two streaming apps under one roof could produce significant cost savings—from spending on programming to marketing—and create a more in-depth offering for consumers, especially with regard to live sports.

Summary

The two companies have recently discussed a streaming partnership or joint-venture for Paramount+ and Peacock.

Paramount has held recent talks with Comcast about joining forces in streaming through a partnership or joint venture, among several potential strategic options the entertainment company is pursuing, said people familiar with the situation.

Paramount’s flagship service, Paramount+, is home to “Star Trek" programming, originals like “1883" from superproducer Taylor Sheridan and simulcasts of CBS football games, while Comcast’s Peacock is known for live soccer and football, originals like “Poker Face," and a deep library with shows such as “The Office."

Bringing the two streaming apps under one roof could produce significant cost savings—from spending on programming to marketing—and create a more in-depth offering for consumers, especially with regard to live sports. A commercial partnership or joint venture are among the arrangements the companies could pursue.

Entertainment companies across the industry are exploring new streaming bundles and ventures to gain scale, attract more customers and help to alleviate the costs of running their direct-to-consumer services amid declines in pay TV subscribers. Last week, Disney’s ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced they were combining forces to create a sports streaming joint venture.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App