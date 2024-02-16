Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Paramount Discussed Streaming Deal With Comcast as It Reviews Options

Paramount Discussed Streaming Deal With Comcast as It Reviews Options

Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal

The two companies have recently discussed a streaming partnership or joint-venture for Paramount+ and Peacock.

Bringing the two streaming apps under one roof could produce significant cost savings—from spending on programming to marketing—and create a more in-depth offering for consumers, especially with regard to live sports.

Paramount has held recent talks with Comcast about joining forces in streaming through a partnership or joint venture, among several potential strategic options the entertainment company is pursuing, said people familiar with the situation.

Paramount’s flagship service, Paramount+, is home to “Star Trek" programming, originals like “1883" from superproducer Taylor Sheridan and simulcasts of CBS football games, while Comcast’s Peacock is known for live soccer and football, originals like “Poker Face," and a deep library with shows such as “The Office."

Bringing the two streaming apps under one roof could produce significant cost savings—from spending on programming to marketing—and create a more in-depth offering for consumers, especially with regard to live sports. A commercial partnership or joint venture are among the arrangements the companies could pursue.

Entertainment companies across the industry are exploring new streaming bundles and ventures to gain scale, attract more customers and help to alleviate the costs of running their direct-to-consumer services amid declines in pay TV subscribers. Last week, Disney’s ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced they were combining forces to create a sports streaming joint venture.

