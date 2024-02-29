Paramount’s Big Game Is Still a Sideshow

Paramount is hardly the only traditional media giant struggling with the brutal shift to streaming economics. It is, however, the one bearing the largest “For Sale" sign in the industry. The past couple of months have brought a seemingly endless stream of headlines about suitors knocking on the door. But no deals have yet emerged, and one potential acquirer—Warner Bros. Discovery—reportedly dropped out this week. That deal would have been a stretch: Warner carries three times as much debt as Paramount and isn’t any more popular with investors, with its stock having lost a third of its value over the past six months.