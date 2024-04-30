Paramount’s Hollywood ending won’t be tidy

Given that dual-CEO structures rarely work, the likelihood of a troika successfully running a large enterprise together over the long or even medium term is slim. The move instead seems to be the latest confirmation that some sort of deal is nigh. And it is likely to be the one proposed by Skydance that is favored by Redstone—and disfavored by nearly every other Paramount shareholder. Bakish’s exit follows the departure of four board members earlier this month. Three of those were on an independent committee tasked with ensuring any merger deal would benefit all of the company’s shareholders. “We suspect this latest management change likely foreshadows a potential change of control," Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet wrote to clients.