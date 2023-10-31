Patanjali Foods to be moved out of ASM framework from November 1, say exchanges

Patanjali Foods, the listed consumer packaged foods arm of Patanjali Ayurveda, would be moved out of the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from November 1, as per a circular issued by the stock exchanges on October 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the ASM is an initiative of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to put certain securities under a monitoring framework. The inclusion of securities under the ASM could be based on parameters such as close to close price variation, client concentration, volume variation and market capitalisation, among others.

Notably, the shortlisting of securities under ASM could be purely on account of market surveillance, and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.

Meanwhile, Patanjali Foods had posted a net profit of ₹88 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. This was 64 percent lower as compared to a net profit of ₹264 crore clocked in the year-ago period. However, the company's revenue from operations had risen by around 8 percent on-year to ₹7,767 crore.

In the trading session on October 31, Patanjali Foods inched higher at the stock markets. The scrip settled at ₹1,375.75 apiece on the BSE, up 4.88 percent as against the previous day's close.

