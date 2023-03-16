Patanjali to start FPO for Patanjali Foods from April as BSE, NSE freeze shares, says Ramdev3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- Baba Ramdev assured his investors and public shareholders that there would be no impact of Patanjali Foods Ltd's (PFL) operation and financial performance, while its growth trajectory will remain intact.
Amid the stock exchanges freezing shares of its promoters, Patanjali Foods on 16 March said that it will start the process of launching a Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) in April to increase the public shareholding to 25 per cent.
