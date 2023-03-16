Amid the stock exchanges freezing shares of its promoters, Patanjali Foods on 16 March said that it will start the process of launching a Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) in April to increase the public shareholding to 25 per cent.

However, Baba Ramdev, while speaking with news agency PTI, on Thursday assured his investors and public shareholders that there would be no impact of Patanjali Foods Ltd's (PFL) operation and financial performance and its growth trajectory will remain intact.

"There is no reason for the investors to worry," PTI quoted Ramdev as saying.

As per details shared by Ramdev, till 8 April the promoters' shares are already under lock-in, i.e. one year from the date of listing. This move by NSE and BSE do not appear to have a negative impact on the functioning of PFL, he added.

ALSO READ: Patanjali Foods slips 5% after bourses freeze promoter shares

Apart from this, Ramdev said that PFL is being operated by Patanjali group in an "ideal way" and is taking care of all factors including the expansion of business and distribution, profitability and performance.

Stating that the the market condition was not favourable, Ramdev said, "We will be diluting around 6 per cent stake. There are no questions about that."

On the issue of time frame, Ramdev said, "We will start the process for FPO in April, immediately after finishing the current financial year," adding, ""We have to dilute our equity share and there is no question about that."

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange and the BSE have put a freeze on equity shares held by promoter groups of Patanjali Foods Ltd (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd), citing that the firm did not meet the public shareholding requirements within the stipulated deadline.

Among the 21 entities on whom the exchanges had put restrictions include Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd, Patanjali Renewable Energy Private Ltd and Patanjali Agro India Private Ltd.

According to Rule 19A(5) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 it is mandatory that a listed entity to have a minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25 per cent. However after the FPO in March, 2022, MPS was increases to 19.18 per cent having a shortfall of 5.82 per cent.

Patanjali Group acquired PFL under an insolvency resolution process pursuant to the NCLT approval of the resolution plan submitted by a consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in September 2019.

Following this, the equity shares were allotted pursuant to the implementation of resolution plan as approved by NCLT, the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in PFL increased to 98.87 per cent of the total issued, paid up and subscribed equity share capital of the company.

As per 19A(5) of SCR Rules where as a result of implementation of the resolution plan approved under section 31 of Code, public shareholding in a listed company falls below twenty-five per cent then such company shall bring the public shareholding to 25 per cent within a maximum period of three years from the date of such fall and if the public shareholding falls below ten per cent then the same shall be increased to at least ten per cent, within a maximum period of twelve months.

As PFL's public shareholding fell below 25 per cent and 10 per cent on December 18, 2019, it was required to increase the MPS by 25 per cent before December 18, 2022, which was not done.

PFL came out with an FPO in March, 2022, and increased MPS to 19.18 per cent by allotting 6.61 crore equity shares of ₹2 each at a premium of ₹648.

The company is required to further increase its public shareholding by 5.82 per cent to achieve the MPS.

With PTI inputs.