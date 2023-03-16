As per 19A(5) of SCR Rules where as a result of implementation of the resolution plan approved under section 31 of Code, public shareholding in a listed company falls below twenty-five per cent then such company shall bring the public shareholding to 25 per cent within a maximum period of three years from the date of such fall and if the public shareholding falls below ten per cent then the same shall be increased to at least ten per cent, within a maximum period of twelve months.