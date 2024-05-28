PayPal is planning an ad business using data on its millions of shoppers
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 28 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
SummaryPayments company hires Uber’s former head of advertising to run a new ad division.
PayPal hopes to boost its growth by starting an ad network juiced with something it already owns: data on its millions of users.
