Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and ticketing business: Report

Paytm is currently in discussions with Zomato Ltd. to sell its movie and events ticketing division, as part of a strategic overhaul amid declining sales, according to sources familiar with the situation, as per Bloomberg report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The negotiations between One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, and the online food delivery giant Zomato are reportedly in advanced stages. However, other potential buyers are also interested in the business, the sources noted, requesting anonymity due to the private nature of the talks. No final decision has been reached yet, they added, as per the Bloomberg report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In light of its first-ever sales decline reported last month, Paytm, led by billionaire founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, announced plans to streamline non-core assets and hinted at possible job cuts. This move comes in response to regulatory actions affecting Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., which had been a significant component of Paytm's operations. The regulatory measures have compelled Paytm to establish new partnerships with other lenders, the report added.

Paytm, which previously depended heavily on the bank for digital wallets and payment transactions, has faced significant operational challenges since the central bank's intervention earlier this year.

Neither Paytm nor Zomato provided comments when approached outside of regular business hours, as per Bloomberg.

While Paytm does not separately disclose figures for its movie and events ticketing business, it recorded annual sales of 17.4 billion rupees ($208 million) in the fiscal year ending March 2024 for its broader marketing services segment, which includes this business along with credit card marketing and gift vouchers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A successful sale would enable Paytm to concentrate on travel, deals, and cashback, sectors crucial for expanding its merchant base and boosting overall sales.

For Zomato, acquiring Paytm's movie and events ticketing business could mark a significant expansion into a new, rapidly growing digital sector. In 2020, Zomato acquired Uber Technologies Inc.'s India food unit, further strengthening its market position.

(With Inputs from Bloomberg) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!