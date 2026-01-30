Paytm braces for near-term Ebitda impact as digital payment infra incentive lapses
Summary
The PIDF incentive, which contributed ₹216 crore over the nine months ended December 2025, expired in December and will not recur. Paytm will also have to shield tax on other income from the coming financial year, analysts said.
One97 Communications, the parent of fintech company Paytm which reported its third consecutive profitable quarter, expects near-term Ebitda to be hit following the expiry of an incentive to develop digital payment infrastructure in small towns.
