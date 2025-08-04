No FASTag, no bank, no fluff: How Paytm cut its way to a profit
Mansi Verma 11 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
In the first quarter of 2025-26, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company rebounded with its first-every quarterly net profit. However, the profitable turn hasn’t been driven by a sudden surge in revenue. We take a closer look.
Mumbai: In 2017, the Indian government made FASTag toll payment mandatory for all new vehicles. Paytm, already eyeing dominance in digital finance, quickly seized the moment. The fintech company’s banking arm, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), jumped in and by 2020 had become the country’s top FASTag issuer, with three million tags.
