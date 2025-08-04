No FASTag, no bank, no fluff: How Paytm cut its way to a profit

“Until Q2 of 2024-25, they were restricted from onboarding new customers (as part of RBI action from January 2024 mentioned earlier). But even in Q3 and Q4, if you look at their UPI user additions, growth has remained relatively stagnant. It’s inching up, maybe by one to two million users a quarter, but not at the pace it potentially could," said Dixit. “The company feels that if it can’t generate a reasonable lifetime value-customer acquisition cost ratio, there’s really no point in spending inorganic dollars to acquire them."