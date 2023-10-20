Paytm Q2 results: Revenue rises 32%, net loss narrows to ₹292 crore
Paytm Q2 results: Loans disbursed through the platform jumped by 122 percent on-year to ₹16,211 crore, the company said, adding that the number of merchant subscriptions during the quarter increased by 14 lakh.
Digital payments firm Paytm recorded a consolidate revenue from operations of ₹2,519 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 32 percent as compared to ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period.
