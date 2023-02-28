Paytm quashes report of SoftBank, Ant's secondary stock deal

Paytm on 28 February denied the recent news article about offloading of shares by SoftBank and Ant Group, stating that the firm is 'not part of any negotiation/events as mentioned in the news report'.
In a report published by Economic Times, it was said that China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank were looking to sell their shares in the company through a secondary sale. As per details, Masayoshi Son's SoftBank and Alibaba's affiliate Antfin have 13.24 per cent and 25.47 per cent shares in Paytm respectively.
In its clarification sought by NSE and BSE on the report, Paytm said in a stock filing, "The Company is not part of any negotiation/ events as mentioned in the news report. Accordingly, there is no sequence of events available and no disclosure is required to be made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations."
A listed company is required to regularly intimate the stock exchanges of any events that have a bearing on its performance or operations under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
On being asked by NSE and BSE on to provide the said information and the reasons for not disclosing the same to the Exchange earlier as required under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Paytm said, "The Company is not aware of any information that will create an obligation of making any disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations and/ or likely to have bearing on the price/ volume of the shares of the Company."
On the issue of material impact of this article on the company, Paytm said, "We are not aware of any material impact of this news article."
