Paytm quashes report of SoftBank, Ant's secondary stock deal

On being asked by NSE and BSE on to provide the said information and the reasons for not disclosing the same to the Exchange earlier as required under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Paytm said, "The Company is not aware of any information that will create an obligation of making any disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations and/ or likely to have bearing on the price/ volume of the shares of the Company."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}