Paytm to comply with RBI's directions, expects ₹300-500 crores impact on EBITDA
RBI on 31 January ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or wallets from March, following a system audit report and compliance validation report.
Paytm on 1 February issued a statement and said that it would take steps immediately to comply with the RBI's directions ordered on Paytm Payments Bank. As a result, the company said that it expects to have a worst-case impact of ₹300 to 500 crores on its annual EBITDA going forward. However, it expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability.